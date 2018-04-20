Cadets carry stretcher 10 miles from Ixworth to Bury St Edmunds in aid of charity

Bury St Edmunds Emergency Service Cadets took part in a sponsored walk carrying a stretcher from Ixworth to Bury St Edmunds.

The 18 cadets, aged 13 to 17-years-old, walked just under 11 miles between Ixworth and Bury police stations and raised about £700 for St Nicholas Hospice Care on Thursday.

Sergeant Anna Whybro, of Ixworth, said: “We thought it would be a good community project and something fun and healthy for the cadets to do during the holidays.”

The cadets, who often carry out police and fire based exercises, made the stretcher themselves lining it with police tape.

They carried a blow up doughnut with a balloon placed in the middle teamed with a cadet hat.

Their aim was to not drop the donut from the stretcher for the full walk. The cadets were rewarded with a pizza at the end of the walk.