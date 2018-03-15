Buy tickets now for charity zumbathon in Bury St Edmunds

More than 150 people have already signed up for a charity zumbathon which is coming to Bury St Edmunds next week.

The event has been organised by Bury-based fitness instructors Jo Brown and Marie Denny, with help from Alexandra Beale and Josie Sparkes-Houghton.

Money raised on the night will go towards three charities - Children With Cancer UK, the British Lung Foundation and the My WiSH charity at West Suffolk Hospital.

Children With Cancer UK was chosen to help support Jo’s brother-in-law, Scott Gage, who has run the London marathon twice in aid of the charity while Marie’s daughter Lucy is running the Brighton Half Marathon in aid of the British Lung Foundation later this year.

“We also wanted to support a local charity at the same time as the other two, so we thought My WiSH was a good choice,” said Jo.

“It’s amazing for us to be able to raise money this way. We love teaching fitness classes and raising money for three great charities makes it even better.”

The event will take place from 7.30pm until 10pm on Friday, March 23 at CurveMotion in Lamdin Road.

Tickets cost £10 and can bought from any of the four instructors in advance or on the door next Friday.