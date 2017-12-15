Businessman increases reward to £100,000 to help find missing Corrie

A businessman has offered a £100,000 reward to help find missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague after a police search at a landfill site ended on Monday.

Colin Davey previously offered £50,000 for information relating to the disappearance of the 23-year-old airman but today doubled it to try and bring in fresh leads.

A Suffolk and Norfolk Police team searching the Milton landfill site for Corrie McKeague's remains

It comes following a £1.5m police investigation to find Corrie, including a 27 week search of a tip, where they scoured through 9,000 tonnes of rubbish.

Corrie’s mother Nicola Urquhart, 48, said: “I would fail miserably if I tried to find the words that describe how I feel about Colin’s generosity.

“We can never thank him enough. I would beg anyone who has information no matter how small they think it may be to come forward.

“There may be someone out there that thought that because the police were so sure Corrie was in the landfill that their information was not important so never came forward. Please do it now.”

I would beg anyone who has information no matter how small they think it may be to come forward. Nicola Urquhart

Corrie, who was based at RAF Honington, was last seen after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, on September 24, 2016.

It was thought he climbed into a waste bin.

A 20-week search of a landfill site, in Milton, was called off on July 21 after no evidence of his body was found.

However, on October 23 a fresh attempt to scour the site was launched but the search ended on Monday.

Police said earlier this week that they are content he is not in the landfill areas searched.

Mr Davey became friends with Corrie’s family after meeting Nicola as she was handing out missing leaflets at a Christmas Fayre last year.

The businessman, who owns casino website topthelot.com, said: “Someone must know something. It was a massive blow that he hasn’t been found in the landfill.

“This time I am confident the reward will lead to something and the next few weeks are crucial. I won’t be withdrawing it again until we have answers.

“Perhaps someone has heard something at work, or knows someone who knows something. I am not going to give up until we have answers.

“Bury St Edmunds is a lovely town and we don’t want it to be famous for a missing soldier. Corrie’s family and this area needs closure.”

Police have said the case will remain open and they will investigate any new leads.

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said: “We are still committed to continuing with the inquiry.

“There are a number of other theories about what could have happened to Corrie and we are continuing to test the evidence to help us understand what happened to Corrie, which will assist in providing answers to his family.

“We feel it is important to explain to the family what we are doing, so they have the opportunity to understand and question what we have done, and why we have done it.

“We are acutely aware of the immense strain the last 15 months has placed upon Corrie’s loved ones.

“We want them to be confident we are doing everything that it is practical for us to do as we strive to find Corrie.”