Three new partners announced at Lacy, Scott & Knight in Bury St Edmunds

Three new partners have been appointed toBury St Edmunds based auctioneers, Lacy, Scott & Knight.

Existing partners Chris Philpot, Robert Bryce and Gerard Smith are now joined by Edward Crichton, Alex Turner and Rob Swiney.

The business will be celebrating 150 years next year and has offices in Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket.

Senior partner, Chris Philpot, said that he was delighted that the new partners have joined, which gives the business great confidence for the future.

Mr Crichton is the firm’s fine arts manager while Mr Turner works in planning and development and Mr Swiney has experience in property. Mr Philpot said: “They offer a blend of knowledge and experience to the business.”