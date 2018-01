Menta’s Coffee Means Business networking events are returning to Bury St Edmunds later this month.

They will be held at The Clubhouse at Bury Golf Club every month, apart from August and December.

The sessions are designed to provide small and micro businesses with an informal place to network.

Coffee Means Business is from 9.30-11.30am. Booking is not essential, there are no membership fees and the cost is £5 per person.