New staff recruited at expanding Bardwell marketing agency

A marketing agency has recruited nine new members of staff following ‘huge growth’ in the UK and Europe as well as expansion into the US.

Toolbox Group, based in Bardwell, has created a new management team due to an increase in larger, complex contracts spanning several countries with Marta Dyer-Smith as head and Kyle Halls as junior project manager.

The digital team has been joined by Dan Calver, junior mobile developer; Shikha Singla, iOS developer and Devon Ray, PHP developer.

The marketing services team has welcomed Ellie Pimbley as account executive and Danielle Ribbon as content executive.

Meanwhile, Louise Hiller has been appointed as executive assistant and Eloise Swaffer as office manager.

Michelle Buxton, group managing director, said: “We’re really excited to welcome all new staff to support our expanding business such as nationwide contracts with British Land, international clients such as Unibail-Rodamco - Europe’s largest listed real estate company - and flagship projects such as Manchester Arndale Centre.

“Our local customers arc shopping centre and Castle Mall in Norwich are equally as important and by growing the team this will help bring new expertise to these key clients.”

She added that most of their staff have ‘local roots’ which is a ‘testament to Suffolk’s home grown talent’.