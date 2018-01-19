New company The Dog Backpacker launches outdoor adventure with your dog in Suffolk and Norfolk

A new business has launched which allows you to enjoy adventurous outdoor activities in the company of your dog.

It is early days for The Dog Backpacker but dog-owners in Bury St Edmunds and Thetford can already book up to enjoy a day of canoeing or paddleboarding with their pooches.

Charlotte Lewis, who set up the business in Catterick, North Yorkshire and then partnered with Garboldisham-based business, Bush Adventures UK, first came up with the idea when she was looking into going away for a weekend with her dog and couldn’t find any hotel that would allow pets.

“When I came back I was like let’s make holidays available to other people with dogs,” she said.

Paddleboarding and canoeing are the two main activites that the company offer for the moment but Charlotte, 34, hopes to expand the business in the coming years.

“We’re organising a 5k event next year for people and their dogs which is going to be a charity event,” she said.

“We’re reaching out to lots of activity spots all over the UK so we’re hoping to expand quite a bit. It would be great to offer a wide range of things.”

Charlotte is confident that dog-owners will appreciate the service she offers.

“I know people take dogs on holiday with them but you can’t really do much with them except take them for a walk,” she said.

“I think it will take a while to get our names out there, but it’s some good fun for them.”

The Dog Backpacker currently offers canoeing and paddleboarding at St Helen’s Picnic Site in Santon Downham and sessions cost £50 each.

The sessions last for three hours and participants for paddle boarding will receive a taster without their dog to get a feel for the balance of the board. Once familiarised on dry land then they and their dog can take to the water with the guidance and help of an instructor. Dogs should be competent swimmers otherwise a flotation device is needed. Activities are available for eight years upwards but under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

To book see Dog Back-packer