Denny Bros Group from Bury St Edmunds is named in Sunday Times Lloyds SME Export Track 100

Denny Bros from Bury St Edmunds has been named in the top 100 small to medium enterprise companies with the fastest growing international sales.

The Sunday Times Lloyds SME Export Track 100 places Denny Bros at 71st place in the chart which highlights exporting achievement.

Graham Denny, managing director of Denny Bros Ltd

Graham Denny, managing director, said: “Exporting is a key part of Denny Bros Ltd and it is great that our success in this area has been highlighted in this way. Our exporting success comes down to traditional values around trust, quality and customer service and our drive to innovate,”

Denny Bros, which is based at Kempson Way is comprised of 11 companies covering a wide range of business from manufacturing, self print, conference facilities, property management, retail sales, machinery and more.

In the late 1970s it invented the world’s first mluti-page label known as Fix-a-Form which is popular overseas and at home.

Mr Denny added: “We have significant Fix-a-Form customers in the EU and have also seen growth in orders for our machinery from around the globe.

“Our joint venture with Unick Fix-a-Form and Printers in Ahmedabad, India, which is led by Andrew Denny, has seen sales double. They are especially strong in the healthcare sector.”