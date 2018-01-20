Bury St Edmunds consulting engineers, Morrish, announce new appointment

Have your say

A structural engineering consultant in Bury St Edmunds has a new director on board.

The appointment seals the father - son relationship for Jon Parker, managing director as son Nathan, 27, has been appointed associate director at Morrish Consulting Engineers.

Nathan has been with the firm for 12 years is now a senior engineer.

The structural and civil engineering consultancy in Whiting Street serves a wide range of clients and is a strong advocate for STEM, which encourages more young people into engineering careers.

Nathan joined the firm straight from school and like his father learned his trade through an apprenticeship.

Jon said: “We are very fortunate that we have such a good working relationship and hold the same ethos about our work.”

Last year the company was runner up in the Stem Inspiration awards.