Business premises falls victim to Eriswell burglary

A quad bike and trailer were among the items stolen during a burglary in Eriswell

It happened at some point between 4:30pm on January 8 and 7:57am on January 9, when the offender(s) forced entry through the main gates into the grounds of Eriswell Lodge in Brandon Road.

A trailer and generator were also stolen from the premises

During the times stated, offender(s) caused damage to the site and stole tools, batteries, fuel, an Ifor Williams trailer, a generator and a red Honda quad bike.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a 4X4 vehicle in the area at the time, by calling Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 1609/18 and 1637/18. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org