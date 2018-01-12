Business premises falls victim to Eriswell burglary

A quad bike and trailer were among the items stolen during a burglary in Eriswell
It happened at some point between 4:30pm on January 8 and 7:57am on January 9, when the offender(s) forced entry through the main gates into the grounds of Eriswell Lodge in Brandon Road.
During the times stated, offender(s) caused damage to the site and stole tools, batteries, fuel, an Ifor Williams trailer, a generator and a red Honda quad bike.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a 4X4 vehicle in the area at the time, by calling Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 1609/18 and 1637/18. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org