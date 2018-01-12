Business in Brandon burgled

A business premises in Brandon was broken into last week and had their safe stolen.

The incident occurred overnight between Wednesday, January 3 and Thursday, January 4 at The Original Factory Shop in London Road.

The intruder alarm was activated around 4am and police were called to the scene shortly after this.

The offenders caused a significant amount of damage to a number of windows and also the roof in their efforts to break in. Once they gained entry, they stole the safe which containing a quantity of money.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this burglary, is asked to contact the Forest Heath Neighbourhood Response Team at Mildenhall Police Station on 101, quoting reference 667/18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.