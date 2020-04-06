Bury Town FC has delivered gift packages to NHS staff at West Suffolk Hospital.

The players had put money aside in a season fines pot which normally acts as an end of season holiday fund for the team, but they decided to use the money to have gifts delivered to NHS workers instead.

Olly Hughes, vice captain of the club, said that team members had discussed what they could buy that would help and decided to have hand cream delivered to five wards at the hospital.

Bury Town vice captain Olly Hughes with some of the donation bags

He said: "My girlfriend is a nurse and she swears by this brand of hand cream, so we decided to bulk buy and she's going to drop it off at the wards when she goes to work."

He added: "There's a number of lads who have family members who are working at the hospital too so we were keen to do something to help."

