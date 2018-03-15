Bury stroke club starts a choir

Stroke survivors are encouraged to join a new choir launched with support of St Edmundsbury Borough Council funding.

The Second Chance Stroke Survivors’ Club provides social and emotional support to stroke survivors in the Bury St Edmunds area. It is starting a choir, with £600 of locality funding from borough Cllr Patsy Warby paying for an electric piano.

Club organiser Penny Baker said: “There has been a lot of scientific research into the positive effects of singing for stroke survivors.”

The club will have singing therapy at least once a month at Great Barton Village Hall. Visit Click for website