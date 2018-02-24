Bury St Edmunds World War One trail gets major sponsor

A flavour and fragrance company in Bury St Edmunds has put its weight behind a World War One trail in the town.

Treatt, which is based in Northern Way, has become the main sponsor for the trail which is set to be launched in July.

The aim of the trail is to raise money for a new cardiac centre at West Suffolk Hospital.

The company are putting £10,000 into the initiative which will see 18 artistic pieces set up at various locations in the town with the trail running until Armistice Day, in November.

The works will then be auctioned off with proceeds going towards My WiSH Charity’s Every Heart Matters Appeal which is targeted to raise £500,000 to complete a new cardiac unit at the West Suffolk Hospital.

Sue Smith, My WiSH fundraising manager, said: “It’s fantastic to have Treatt on board with us and I’m confident we can work together in a bid to reach our target of £500,000.

“They are a wonderful company who play a major role in the community with a local workforce and I’m looking forward to their involvement with our charity.”

Apart from supporting the trail, Treatt has also chosen My WiSH Charity as its charity for the year and will be carrying out a 60-minute makeover of the palliative care unit in support of the hospital’s Butterfly Fund.

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is investing £5.2m in developing a new state fo the art cardiac suite but the money My WiSH is hoping to raise will lead to the whole unit being brought together in one purpose-built centre.

To donate, go to Justgiving.com/ehma or text EHMA17 £10 to 70070.