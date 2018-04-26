Bury St Edmunds to host Question Time tonight

Political debate show Question Time will be broadcast from Bury St Edmunds tonight in the BBC programme’s first visit to the town.

On the panel are Matt Hancock, West Suffolk MP and Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport; Diane Abbott, Shadow Home Secretary; Caroline Lucas, co-leader of the Green Party; barrister Jennifer Robinson and comedian Simon Evans.

The show will be broadcast from The Athenaeum, on Angel Hill, with about 100 people in the audience who have been selected to ensure political balance.

It will be broadcast at 10.45pm on BBC One.