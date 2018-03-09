Bury St Edmunds teenager thought to be tallest in the world

A Bury St Edmunds 16-year-old could be the tallest in the world, after he hit seven feet four inches – and he is still growing.

County Upper School pupil Brandon Marshall, who has just been picked for the Welsh national basketball team, grew five inches in the last year and has size 17 feet.

Brandon’s mother Lynne Quelch said: “It is crazy walking down the road with Brandon. People stop him, asking for photos. He is so shy as well.”

Last year, Brandon became Britain’s tallest teenager when he hit 6ft 11ins. Now, he is believed to be the tallest teen in the world.

Brandon said: “I was normal size up until the age of nine. I then had a big growth spurt. I was about 6ft when I was 13.”

Brandon has undergone genetics tests at Addenbrooke’s Hospital to determine why he is so tall, with no explanation yet, but his 5ft 11ins mother (his father is 6ft 10ins) thinks he has ‘got a mixture of large genes in him’.