Bury St Edmunds teacher takes on leading arts and cultural role

A Bury St Edmunds teacher has taken on a leading role to raise the profile of the arts across schools.

Kate Brown, head of visual arts at King Edward VI School, has become a lead for regional programme CALSA (Cultural and Arts Leaders for Schools and Academies).

Developed by the Festival Bridge organisation, CALSA ensures the benefits of cultural education are accessible to young people across the region.

Last week, Kate brought together Clare Lamb, director of the Lark Teaching Alliance, the Festival Bridge team and the new team of CALSAs, which is made up of teachers from the Bury Schools Partnership, to meet, train and discuss events.

She said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our partnership of schools to collaborate and celebrate all aspects of the arts.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with a dedicated team of CALSAs to promote and raise the profile of these creative subjects across the partnership and beyond.”

Their main topic of conversation was the ‘Crimson Glory’ event at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on November 4.

It promises to be an evening of music, drama, dance, spoken word and art installations with more than 200 children from the Bury Schools Partnership taking part on the night.

More than 700 pupils will have also contributed to the art work in the months before the project.

Artistic director Richard Hubbard’s ‘Cantus Firmus’ choir will be joined by St Edmundsbury Cathedral choristers as well as Ex Silentio, Otto Voce and No Girls Allowed from King Edward VI School.