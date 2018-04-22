Bury St Edmunds store comes up with playful fun for its four legged friends

A lifestyle store is offering some winning way for its four-footed friends.

Home with Paws is the new name for what was Haga Lifestyle and as well as its offer of furnishings and gifts, coffee shop and the newly opened grooming parlour for dogs, there is now an interactive play area for pooches.

This features a ball pool and a bubble machine.

Owner Sarah Wells has allowed the company to evolve with the changing face of retail and, as a dog lover herself ,saw that many customers were like- minded. She decided to open up an area to enable the dogs to play off lead while owners enjoyed a coffee and snack.

The store on the Auto Park, in Eastgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, is also aiming to offer workshops for dog owners, including training, massage, brushing and dealing with nervous dogs.

Sarah’s sister Claire Burrowes manages the shop and Julia Sue Kerle provides the dog grooming service.

Sarah said: “Many of my customers are dog owners and would come into the coffee shop with their dogs on the lead.

“I wanted somewhere they could let them off and let them play. The dogs have been fabulous and it’s so important to enable them to socialise.”

Sarah owns seven dogs herself while Julia has nine so between them they have plenty of knowledge about what makes a pet a happy one.