Bury St Edmunds set to go biking

The first ever closed road community cycling event in Bury St Edmunds is preparing to hit the saddle in September.

The ‘Bury Goes Biking’ spectacular will give cyclists of all ages and abilities the chance to cycle on traffic free, closed-off roads around the town centre and raise money for St Nicholas Hospice.

The event is a partnership between Abbeycroft Leisure, Bury St Edmunds Town Council, The Palmer Group and St Nicholas Hospice.

Warren Smyth, Abbeycroft Leisure’s chief executive officer, said “We’re very happy to be helping to bring this family-friendly event to the town, as we’ve seen how successful mass participation cycling events such as Women On Wheels have been in the past.”

The name of the event was the idea of 8 year-old Joseph Harden from Abbotts Green Academy who will be taking part in the ride with his sister Phoebe and his Mum and Dad.

Joseph said: “As soon as my teacher told us about the competition, I knew the name I wanted to enter, because it’s in Bury and it’s all about biking.”

The event will be on Sunday, September 30, between 10am - 2pm.

George Chilvers, St Nicholas Hospice Care’s community fund-raising manager, said: “Bury Goes Biking is already shaping up to be a great event and I hope as many people as possible will join us on the day to support the occasion, and of course have some fun out in the fresh air too.”

To find out more, go to stnicholashospice.org.uk/news-community/events-listing/bury-goes-biking/