Bury St Edmunds school set to wow audiences with Phantom of the Opera show

The Phantom of the Opera is on the minds of pupils at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds who are performing the acclaimed musical this week.

More than 80 pupils, aged 11 to 18, are involved in the show, which runs from today (Wednesday) until Saturday.

Dress rehearsal for Phantom of the Opera at King Edward VI School PICTURE: Mecha Morton PICTURE: Mecha Morton

All four performances were sold out but any return tickets will be available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/kinged

The lead roles are played by Ollie Smith (Phantom), Cara Singleton and Lily Southgate (Christine) and Henry Skillern (Raoul).

Planning for the show began in June and they have been rehearsing since September.

They performed the show for primary school pupils yesterday.

Jonathan Lodge, subject leader for drama, said: “It has been extremely challenging in terms of music and staging since the show is not adapted from the professional score.

“Staff and students have shown incredible perseverance and dedication and the matinee performance for 200 Year 6 students from our feeder primaries left them buzzing and us very proud.”

For more pictures, see Friday’s Bury Free Press newspaper.