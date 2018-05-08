Bury St Edmunds school’s new headteacher is a familiar face

A Bury St Edmunds primary school has appointed a familiar face as its new headteacher.

Ang Morrison has taken on the headship at Abbots Green Academy after serving in the role on an interim basis.

She joined the school, in Airfield Road, two years ago as deputy headteacher.

Mrs Morrison, who has worked in Suffolk since 2006, said: “As soon as I arrived, I fell in love with the school and its ethos and is keen to be part of the wider community.

“For me, one of the big selling points of the school was all the opportunity for outdoor learning.

“There is also a real family environment. The children are enthusiastic learners and the involvement from staff and parents ensures a great drive and vision for the future.”

Her appointment has been made a month after the school joined the Samuel Ward Academy Trust.

Mrs Morrison said: “We have embraced joining the trust and we’re all very excited about the next chapter for Abbots Green.

“Most of our children will naturally go to Sybil Andrews Academy and joining the trust was a great way of further creating a smooth transition.

“We already have strong links with Sybil Andrews with the likes of science, maths and PE workshops being organised for our older children.”

Paul Jay, chairman of governors at Abbots Green, said they were delighted to have appointed Mrs Morrison who has brought ‘a lot of energy, enthusiasm and dedication to the role’.