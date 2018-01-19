Bury St Edmunds school gets new wheels

Staff and pupils at Moreton Hall Prep School were delighted to receive a new minibus from a Risby leasing broker.

Genus Leasing, supplied the minibus and guided the school through the options, both on the vehicle and with the finance.

Director Alan Beckett said “Although we usually deal in cars, we were really pleased to help Moreton Hall School arrange their minibus.

“We always prefer dealing locally as we can offer the personal service that we aim for.”

Coastline Graphics, in Skyliner Way, then worked with the School’s designer and personalised the minibus with the School name and logo.

With more than fifty sports fixtures being played each term as well as the usual multitude of School trips, the latest addition to the fleet was very well received.

Headmaster Chris Moxon said “Moreton Hall is very proud of the fact that every pupil here has the opportunity to play and represent their school in matches.

“We are grateful to Genus Leasing and Coastline Graphics for enabling our pupils to travel far and wide in comfort and style.”