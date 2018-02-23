Bury St Edmunds school awarded Artsmark Platinum

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds has become one of only two schools in East Anglia to be awarded Artsmark Platinum.

The school had previously been awarded Artsmark Gold three times before progressing to Platinum status – the highest accredited by Arts Council England.

Headteacher Lee Walker said: “We are thrilled by this news, and utterly delighted for the beneficiaries of the Platinum Award – our students. We aspire to the very best provision in the arts and this has been recognised by Arts Council England.”