Bury St Edmunds Round Table gives to charities

A group which raised £13,000 for charities over the year, has celebrated with an event at Bury St Edmunds Audi.

The Charity Celebration Evening, held by Bury St Edmunds Round Table, saw 20 charities receive donations after the group’s successful annual fireworks display and Santa Sleigh run.

Robin Cutler, chairman of the Round Table, said: “It is only through holding evenings like this that you can truly grasp what amazing work is going on in our town and the surrounding area. I have been involved in Round Table for six years and I’m still blown away by the dedication and community spirit the people we heard from have, it really is amazing.”

Charities including Gatehouse Dementia Hub, Suffolk Family Carers, homeless community group Sunday Suppers and the town’s Sea Cadets benefited from the event.

Mayor Terry Clements, who attended the event, praised all the good work in the area.

He said:“It is not about the money, it is about raising awareness and I just did not realise fully, before I became mayor, just the amount of good work which is going on in our area and this night just shows how we can work together.

“I think what the Bury Round Table has done by raising this amount of money for their charities here tonight will make such a difference, not only to the good causes themselves but to the wider community.”

To find out more about Bury St Edmunds Round Table, go to bury-st-edmunds.roundtable.co.uk