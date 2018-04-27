Bury St Edmunds restaurant visited by Immigration Enforcement

A Bangladeshi man was detained by Immigration Enforcement Officers at Voujon Indian Restaurant in Bury St Edmunds yesterday after he was found to have outstayed his visa.

The officers, who were acting on intelligence, visited the Mustow Street establishment and also found four other men- three from Bangladesh aged 48, 48 and 40, and one 28-year-old Albanian man had ongoing immigration applications, but no permission to work, a Home Office spokesman said.

The four must report regularly to the Home Office while their cases are dealt with, whilst the 36-year-old man was detained pending his removal from the UK.

The business was served a referral notice in relation to the five men warning that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker found will be imposed unless the employers can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, the spokesman added.

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can contact www.gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Bury Free Press has tried to contact Voujon for comment.