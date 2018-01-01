Bury St Edmunds rail staff ‘Mind the Gap’

Two railwaymen who have not seen each other for more than 58 years were reunited at a Bury St Edmunds exhibition.

Dick Young and Rodney Mortlock were special guests at the opening of the Mind The Gap exhibition at Moyse’s Hall Museum.

It is the first of two exhibitions celebrating the history of the town’s railway station.

Exhibtion organisers, Smiths Row, were contacted by the two former locomotive shed workers on hearing about the project and loaned mementos for the displays.

“It was very moving to see the look of joy and recognition on their faces as they met up again for the first time since working together in 1958,” said the project’s director, Alison Plumridge.

The former workers were joined by three others who had all worked at the station.

The Mind the Gap exhibition ‘uncovers the hidden histories’ of artist Sybil Andrew’s railway poster designs and life at the station for staff and passengers from its opening in 1847 to the early 1990s.

Smiths Row were awarded £34,800 from the Heritage Lottery Fund to stage the a series of events and exhibitions between November and March, next year.

Since 2014, Smiths Row has been working on a series of projects connecting communities along the Ipswich to Cambridge rail and road corridor.

The current exhibition runs until February 25 and contains artefacts relating to life at the station as well as interviews and collected memories, to which visitors can add their own.