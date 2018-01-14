Bury St Edmunds primary school welcomes new headteacher

A Bury St Edmunds primary school which recently retained its ‘good’ Ofsted rating has welcomed a new headteacher.

Shaun Valentine has taken the leading role at St Edmundsbury Primary School, in Grove Road.

The 47-year-old, previously headteacher at Sprites Primary in Ipswich for 11 years, is aiming high for St Edmundsbury after its recent success.

“We were judged to have maintained ‘good’ standards by the Ofsted inspection just before Christmas,” he said.

“What we would like to be able to do is build on that so the provision of the school goes from being good to great in terms of sport, academic and educating the whole child as they go through the school and supporting families in the local community. Part of that will be a focus on maths from early years through to Year 6.”

Mr Valentine, a father of four, has been teaching for 25 years and started his career at Broke Hall Primary, in Ipswich, before becoming a deputy head at Mendlesham Primary and then Woodbridge Primary.

While at Woodbridge, he did some advisory work with the Suffolk Ethnic Minority Achievement Team to support the tuition of children from minority backgrounds in primary and secondary schools.

He was headteacher at Helmingham Primary before moving to Sprites.

Asked why he chose St Edmundsbury, Mr Valentine said he was looking for a ‘new challenge’.

“The children are one of the key strengths within the school. We’ve got lovely, enthusiastic and happy children,” he said. “We’ve got staff who are doing some great things and the potential to do even more. It’s really exciting to put those two together and create something really quite special and build on what’s going on here already.”