Bury St Edmunds primary school joins Samuel Ward Academy Trust

A Bury St Edmunds primary school has joined the Samuel Ward Academy Trust.

Abbots Green Academy, formerly known as Abbots Green Community Primary School, is the 15th local primary school to join the Samuel Ward Academy Trust (SWAT).

Ang Morrison, acting headteacher at the school in Airfield Road, said: “Joining SWAT brings with it great opportunities for everyone.

“Despite not officially being part of the trust, they have been extremely supportive over the last nine months and members of staff from Abbots Green have already benefited from a number of events and training sessions.”

She said there ‘will be further opportunities for staff to share training and best practice with colleagues within the trust’.

The Haverhill-based trust includes Sybil Andrews Academy, in Bury St Edmunds, and Wickhambrook Primary Academy.

Tim Coulson, chief executive of SWAT, added: “Our trust is renowned for ensuring each member school retains its independence and character while offering a close working relationship with all to help achieve the very best for its pupils.”

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill said she was ‘delighted’ the school has become a sponsored academy with the trust.