Bury St Edmunds pensioner fed up with ‘pavement lottery’

A pensioner says he feels ignored after asking for the pavement outside his home to be fixed for more than two years.

Frank Ayling, 78, says the pavement which runs in front of his bungalow in Sherborne Road, Bury St Edmunds, is potentially dangerous for anyone walking along it.

The pavement runs along the front of 10 semi-detached bungalows and, according to Mr Ayling, the surface is cracked and broken with 8 inch high clumps of grass sticking out.

Mr Ayling says he wrote four letters to Suffolk County Council’s leader and then interim CEO last year but received no reply. He started his letter campaign after being told, following five phone conversations in June, 2016, the pavement, was scheduled for repair as part of a ‘rolling programme’ of work.

“It’s like being told you have won the Lottery but they won’t say when you will receive the money,” said Mr Ayling.

“I finally received a letter in November saying I had been replied to by the leader but I definitely didn’t receive anything and still no information was given as to a date.”

A council spokesman said they could not give a date as they managed more than 4,000 miles of highway and each job was assessed by technical officers and based on a ‘thorough assessment of need’.