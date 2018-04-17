Bury St Edmunds night out calls for more women

Organisers are calling for more women to pull on their bunny ears for a Bury St Edmunds moonlight charity walk.

The St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Girls Night Out walk, which is on September 8, has already seen hundreds of women sign up but it is hoped more will join them to mark the event’s special occasion.

Jenny Smith, the hospice’s events manager, said: “This year we will be celebrating our 10th Girls Night Out walk and it really would be the icing on the cake to see as many women join us on the night as possible.”

More than 2,000 women took part last year, raising a record £275,000 for the hospice.

Women can register for the event for £10 per person until May 31, then after that registration will be £15.

You can also sign up online at www.girlsnightoutwalk.co.uk