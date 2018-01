Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has joined the Government Whips’ Office in Theresa May’s reshuffle of her ministerial team.

Mrs Churchill is one of six new assistant whips - all women and all elected in 2015.

Her colleagues include Kelly Tolhurst, Mims Davies, Amanda Milling, Wendy Morton and Nusrat Ghani.

They will be responsible for ensuring the maximum number of Conservative Party MPs vote and and vote the way the party wants.