Bury St Edmunds mothers host Mumday coffee morning as part of Mush app initiative

A group of 36 mums from Bury St Edmunds got together last week to celebrate Mumday - a nationwide initiative by the app Mush to get mothers socialising with each other.

The event was held on the morning of Monday, November 20 and was organised by mother Nicky Warwick, a user of the app who is currently on maternity leave.

“The app really helped me when I was first going to baby groups and things. Having a friendly face was really helpful so I wanted to organise something to meet more mums myself and give them a chance to meet others,” she said.

The mums and their babies enjoyed a coffee morning at The Bushel on St Johns Street, with some staying for lunch.

“It was absolutely fantastic that so many mums turned up. Plans are already in place for the next one,” said Nicky.