Bury St Edmunds market has been cancelled on Saturday due to disruption caused by the wintery weather.

A spokesman from St Edmundsbury Borough Council said that it had reached the decision to cancel the market after speaking with traders and high street partners.

Markets in Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket are also cancelled.

The spokesman said: “We know loyal market customers will be disappointed but hope they will be back next week to support our traders.”