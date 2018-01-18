Bury St Edmunds man finds 10 garage roofs in his garden following high winds

A Bury St Edmunds man awoke this morning to find 10 garage roofs in his back garden which had been ripped from neighbouring buildings during this morning’s strong winds.

Billy Wappett, of Tollgate Lane, said he alerted the police to the incident at around 4:30am after hearing noises and looking outside.

“We called them this morning but they said there was a bit of a wait because of other problems on the road. But we just wanted to do something to make sure that nothing else happened during the night,” he said.

“It’s amazing that it could happen - it looks like a war scene.”

Greater Anglia have confirmed that high winds have also damaged the overhead wires between Colchester and Ipswich, as well as Stowmarket and Norwich, with all train services between these stations being ‘severely disrupted’ this morning.

A spokesman added: “Due to the high winds, trees have also fallen on to the tracks, which have caused some damage to some of our trains.

“This is affecting trains between Marks Tey and Sudbury, as well as between Ipswich and Lowestoft, in the Wivenhoe area, between Thetford and Attleborough, and at Elmswell.

“Network Rail teams are heading to all locations and are working as quickly and safely as possible in the current conditions.”

Power cuts have been reported across the region including in Bury St Edmunds, Little Saxham, Woolpit, Needham Market, Elmswell, Bardwell, Barnham, Thetford, Brandon and Stowmarket.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said they have extra engineers working to clear damage caused by the winds and to restore the power as quickly as possible.

Suffolk Police said they received 143 calls between 4.53am and 8.30am about obstructions in the roads around the county.

For more details on the power cuts, visit ukpowernetworks.co.uk

For information on rail services, visit www.greateranglia.co.uk

Have you been affected by high winds? Email news@buryfreepress.co.uk