Bury St Edmunds hosts lively Question Time debate

Bury St Edmunds hosted a lively Question Time debate last night in the BBC programme’s first visit to the town.

On the panel were Matt Hancock, West Suffolk MP and Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport; Diane Abbott, Shadow Home Secretary; Caroline Lucas, co-leader of the Green Party; barrister Jennifer Robinson and comedian Simon Evans.

Question Time in Bury St Edmunds''Pictured: David Dimbleby, Matthew Hancock (West Suffolk MP and Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) and Jennifer Robinson (Barrister)'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The show was broadcast from The Athenaeum, on Angel Hill, with about 100 people in the audience who were selected to ensure political balance.

Among the issues discussed were whether Home Secretary Amber Rudd should resign, Labour’s antisemitism row, US President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK and whether staying in a customs union would still deliver Brexit.

To watch the show, visit www.bbc.co.uk/programmes

Question Time in Bury St Edmunds''Pictured: Caroline Lucas (Co-Leader of the Green Party), Simon Evans (Comedian), Diane Abbott (Shadow Home Secretary)'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton