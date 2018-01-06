Bury St Edmunds father sings Lola’s song to help others

A Bury St Edmunds man has released a song to thank the hospitals which helped him and his wife after the death of their baby daughter.

Craig Palmer, 31, from the Howard Estate, and his wife, Sammie, had Lola at West Suffolk Hospital on July 10, 2013, just 24 weeks into the pregnancy.

She died 12 hours later in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Norwich. Now Craig has written a song, called Lola, in her honour which he released on Boxing Day.

He said: “I had been writing it for a long time and I never finished it, so about two years ago I decided to go back to it and complete it. Some people do marathons or bike rides, but I did write songs in my teens and thought this was the best way to give back.”

Craig hopes to raise money so he can donate it to the neonatal units at both hospitals.

He said: “The doctors and nurses at both were just amazing and the work they do is incredible. Obviously our ending was sad but their support was really great and they helped us to create memories by taking hand prints and foot prints of Lola, which we will always cherish.”

The prints gave Craig the chance to have a tattoo made on his back, which he says remind him that Lola is always looking over his shoulder.

Even though they have daughters, Lily-Mae, three, and Amelia-Rose, two, Craig says that the couple think about Lola every single day.

He said: “It was something we never expected to go through, as no parent does and if people could donate to help others that may go through it too, that would be amazing.”

The track is on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and various other streaming sites or to donate money go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CraigPalmer6