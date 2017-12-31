Bury St Edmunds estate group gets surprise donation

Members of a Bury St Edmunds group were surprised and delighted after they received a £10,000 cheque to help their cause.

The Priors Estate Action Group, which was set up in 2014 and has helped to turn around the estate, were given the Christmas grant by the Asda Foundation.

The Bury St Edmunds store’s community champion, Michelle Frost, presented the money with general store manager Kevin Kappes.

She said: “We were only one of five or six stores to be given the £10,000 surprise grant by the foundation and what this group is doing is fantastic.

“It is great to see a community like this coming together.”

Janice Scott, chairman of the group, has always lived on the estate and her work to help transform it earned her the Ian Campbell MBE Award for Individual Initiative from Community Action Suffolk earlier this year.

She said: “It was such a shock to count the number of noughts and realise it was a £10,000 cheque. It’s hard to put into words what a difference £10,000 will make.”

The money will be used to purchase a minibus to take people from the estate on days out, such as taking the elderly to the theatre or the children to the seaside.

Ms Scott said the group’s work was making a difference on the estate, adding: “I was born and bred on the estate which used to have a very bad reputation in the town. Now people want to move on to the estate. People’s attitudes have changed and everyone talks to each other.”