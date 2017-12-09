Bury St Edmunds dental lab is back on track after arson attack

Delighted staff at a dental laboratory are celebrating its relaunch exactly a year after it was gutted in a suspected arson attack.

The staff at the Adept Dental Laboratory have spent the past 11 months working out of two temporary buildings at the company site in Hollow Road, Bury St Edmunds.

After the fire at Adept Dental Laboratory

Supply companies loaned the company equipment to help keep it afloat while its 12-room laboratory buildings were rebuilt.

Adept, which provides dental prothesis for surgeries across East Anglia, was almost completely destroyed when a fire swept through the 2,000sqft building on December 8, 2016.

Police believe arsonists were behind the fire. Damage and lost business is estimated to have cost the company more than £300,000.

“It is wonderful to be back in our original building from where we can start to spread our wings again,” said owner, Marthinus Robbertse.

“We managed to start work again after about a month but only thanks to the generous support of companies loaning us equipment and the amazing dedication of the staff.

“The fire was absolutely soul-destroying but we managed to retain all 13 staff, who have been brilliant.

“The fire cost us a huge amount which was thankfully covered through insurance.”

Adept was one of the first laboratories in Suffolk to produce crown and bridgework.

It was founded 40 years ago with Mr Robbertse taking over as managing director in 2007.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “All reasonable lines of inquiry were conducted and no suspect was identified. Officers will liaise with the victim should any new information come forward.”