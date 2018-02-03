Bury St Edmunds couple win Hartwell Blinds anniverary draw

Celebrating 10 years in business Hartwell Blinds held a special draw for customers.

And the winners who live in Bury St Edmunds are long-standing customers of the blinds company.

Pictured Jamie Brodie, Iliffe Media’s commercial manager, picks out the winners alongside Andrew Hartwell.

The business in Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, opened its Newmarket premises five years ago.

Sarah Hartwell, said: “We’ve had a lot of loyalty from customers with repeat business and referrals.”

The winners received a gold i-Pad mini.