Bury St Edmunds couple’s car trapped by tree

A Bury St Edmunds couple are preparing to count the costs after a 40 year old tree fell onto their garage, crushing their car inside.

James Woodhouse, of Northumberland Avenue, said he and his wife Margaret didn’t hear the tree fall during the night as they were in the front of the house.

The first thing the couple knew about the incident was at 8am this morning.

He said; “My wife came downstairs and told me there was a bit of a mess in the garden. When I saw what had happened I just felt sick.”

Mr Woodhouse’s BMW is trapped in the garage but he can not get anywhere near it as the wall and roof have fallen in on the car.

He said: “I have had loads of council blokes here, looking at it, they even said about maybe getting a crane in to take the tree away.”

The pair have lived in their house for more than 40 years and Mr Woodhouse believes the tree, which is from a neighbouring garden, was originally planted as a used Christmas tree around the same time.

Mr Woodhouse said: “One of my neighbours from across the street said he came out of his house this morning and thought there was something missing from behind my house,

“He was shocked when I told him what had happened.”

To see how the high winds have affected other people click here