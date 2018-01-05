Bury St Edmunds community area opened today

Children from two Bury St Edmunds schools were involved in a project to create a new community area on the Howard Estate, which was opened today.

The Howard Estate Association of Residents and Tenants (HEART) led the project to revitalise the area on the St Olaves Shopping Precinct, while children from Tollgate Primary School and County Upper School planted the flowers.

The project got £8000 from Tesco’s Bags of Help grants scheme as well as £6457 from Suffolk County Council’s locality budget scheme.

Bury in Bloom also provided the flowers for the planters as part of their sponsorship of the project.

Ernie Broom, chairman of HEART said: “It has been a great community project involving residents of all ages. Children from Howard Middle School were involved in some of the design work for the raised flower beds. In fact the design honours a previous “Welcome to the Howard Estate” kite design that the school had been involved with several years back. While that sign has faded away and the school has closed, it was great to see some of the children who subsequently transferred to other schools joining in the celebrations at today’s event.”

The project is backed by St Edmundsbury Borough Council who own the area and will maintaining the plants.

Cllr Robert Everitt, Families and Communities Cabinet Member at St Edmundsbury said: “This is a great example of partnership. The Borough works with our communities to improve facilities which in turn helps grow pride in a local area, and that is exactly what we have done here.

“I think HEART and all those involved should feel very proud of what they have collectively achieved.”

MP for Bury St Edmunds, Jo Churchill, officially opened the new floral seating area.

She said: “It is the culmination of a project that has involved people of all ages from the Howard estate – from school children through to members of HEART, and I hope that it will be an area that people on the estate will enjoy for many years to come.”