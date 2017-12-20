Bury St Edmunds care home staff challenge the boss

Staff at a Bury St Edmunds care home have raised £250.51 for a dementia support charity

The staff at St Peter’s House, on Out Risbygate, raised the money through a series of events including a Christmas jumper day, a pyjama day and a dress-down day, each making a donation to take part.

It culminated in an ‘Elf the Boss’ day when they challenged general manager, Alastair Rayner, to dress as an elf, with many staff joining in, too.

St Peter’s is a specialist residential dementia care home and part of the County Care Homes group.

The money will go to the Alzheimer’s Society, which arranges an Elf Day every year.

“We held the events over about six weeks and we had great fun,” said Alastair Rayner.

“We got some strange looks from passers-by dressed as elves but the residents loved seeing us dressed up and congratulated us.”