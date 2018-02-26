Bury St Edmunds campaigner welcomes vote to change organ donation law

A Bury St Edmunds campaigner who has received two life-saving liver transplants has welcomed a vote by MPs to change the law on organ donation consent.

Liam Byrne, 29, hopes proposals requiring people to actively opt-out if they do not want to be organ donors will be enshrined into law by Christmas.

A bill to introduce the opt-out scheme, which could save hundreds of lives, passed its first parliamentary hurdle on Friday when it was backed by MPs.

Liam, who has lived with auto-immune hepatitis since 1999 and has had two liver transplants, runs a Facebook page to promote the importance of organ donation.

He has also met with Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill at Westminster to discuss the benefits of the opt-out system.

Liam said: “I watched the debate in full on Friday and was pleased with the outcome.

“Not one MP opposed the bill at this stage and all seven parties will have someone at the committee stage.

“So all in all I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome and look forward to the final debate after committee stage.”

He added that if the law was changed by the end of the year, it would be ‘a great Christmas present’.