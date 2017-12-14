Bury Spa retains its AA Rosette

If you think food at health spas is boring, think again because the restaurant at Bannatyne has retained an AA Rosette for the third year running.

It means the Bury St Edmunds health club and spa’s new head chef Nicholas Hazelton has maintained their position among the top 10 per cent of UK restaurants.

AA Rosettes are awarded by AA Hotel and Restaurant Inspectors in recognition of high-quality cooking and the overall dining experience.

The long-established Rosette scheme recognises successful cooking at different levels across the UK. Success or failure in achieving Rosettes is based on one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.

Daryl Johnson, general manager at Bannatyne Health Club & Spa Bury St Edmunds,said: “This is fantastic news for both the restaurant and for Nicholas.

“It gives independent verification of the very high standards we set.

Restaurants with an AA Rosette achieve standards that stand out in their local area. They serve food prepared with care, understanding and skill, using good quality ingredients.

“Receiving the Rosette is a great achievement for the team, and a mark of quality, our ambition is to deliver exceptional food for our members and guests, and to put great food at the heart of what we do.”

Only about 10 per cent of all the restaurants across the UK are of a standard which AA inspectors consider worthy of one Rosette or more.