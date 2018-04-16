Bury Society’s £15k for Guildhall

The project to renovate Bury St Edmunds Guildhall has received a £15,000 boost from the Bury Society.

The society presented the cheque to the Bury St Edmunds Heritage Trust at The Guildhall where manager Suzanne Stevenson said: “We’ve had large donations from the Heritage Lottery Fund and various others but it’s these local groups and donations from individuals that really make a difference.”

She said such donations are about half their funding.

The building work to give The Guildhall a new life in the community it has served since the 13th century is nearing its end.

But a few pilot events are being held before the July 14 opening. On Thursday and Saturday the Viva Theatre Company and The Publican’s Men perform God of Carnage and Departure Lounge and on April 26 there is an open evening for those seeking an event venue.

Search ‘guildhall’ at www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk