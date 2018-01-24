Bury school champions new method for teaching music

South Lee School in Bury St Edmunds has opened the East Anglian Stave House Training Centre for music.

Stave House is an innovative programme for teaching music theory and the reading notation that can be used with children as young as three.

Children at the opening the East Anglian Stave House Training Centre at South Lee School in Bury St Edmunds

It was created by composer, pianist, violinist and singer Ruth Travers and is used in schools and nurseries across the UK and Europe.

Ruth and Anna Winton Mills, South Lee’s director of music and head of creative arts, opened the new centre last Friday and held an event for teachers the next day.

Anna said: “Stave House opens the door to creative learning for children of every ability.

“At South Lee we aim to support our children’s development through the expressive arts – Stave House effortlessly combines the worlds of sight and sound with the imagination, creating a vivid landscape for learning.”

Children at the opening the East Anglian Stave House Training Centre at South Lee School in Bury St Edmunds

The training centre will offer regular courses for children and teachers.

Children can study at different levels, gaining a certificate of achievement from the University of West London who accredit all Stave House courses.

Teachers may study for a diploma or gain enough skills to teach Stave House in their own classrooms.