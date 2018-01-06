Bury’s first running fest raises £3,500 for charities

More than £3,500 was raised for two charities during the first St Eds’ Running Festival in Bury St Edmunds.

The event was held on Sunday, October 29 at Abbeycroft Leisure’s Skyliner Sports Centre in Moreton Hall, where 912 individuals put on their running shoes in order to raise money for both the My WiSH charity and the town pastor schemes of Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill.

Sue Smith, fund-raising manager of My WiSH Charity, said: “We’re committed to ensuring that the members of our community receives the best possible care, and appreciate all the funding we receive to help us realise that goal.

“Seeing close to a 1,000 people running around Bury St Edmunds to achieve their fitness goals and stay healthy was amazing, so we look forward to seeing more people competing in future years and helping us to support our local hospital.”

Jo Copsey, from Bury Town Pastors, added: “Our volunteers are devoted to being a friendly presence and providing care to people in Bury St Edmunds town centre on Friday and Saturday nights, being non-judgemental in offering assistance and support.

“Raising funds in new ways is important to maintain the service we offer. We look forward to working with our partners to develop St Eds’ Running Festival going forward so it can continue to grow each year.”

The festival was organised and sponsored by Haversports, Unique Bars and Kent Blaxill. Runners were given the opportunity to take part in three events - a half marathon, 10k and family fun run - with a grand total of £3,575.78 raised.

HaverSports director Jack Tappin said: “It was great to see so many athletes competing in our inaugural event, and has given us great confidence that we will be able to hold this and other athletics events in the region again. We hope to deliver a bigger and better St Eds’ Runs in 2018 with more runners helping us to raise even more money for these two great charities.”