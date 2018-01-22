Bury’s Angel Hill Surgery gets all clear from CQC

Health watchdogs have welcomed news that a doctors’ surgery looks set to get listed building consent to improve security in its pharmacy.

The Care Quality Commission last week upgraded Angel Hill Surgery in Bury St Edmunds to good in all areas after saying in a report published in October that its safety standards needed improvement.

The October report, on an inspection in June, repeated its call for arrangements to ensure only authorised staff could access to dispensary. It was also felt a risk assessment was needed on using a taxi service to deliver medicines and that ‘medical equipment’ was overdue recalibration.

The dispensary problem had been noted by the CQC as long ago as 2014 but it accepted that because the surgery is in a listed building, changes could not be made without listed building consent.

Last Thursday’s report said: “At the time of this inspection on 8 January 2018, the practice manager confirmed that a decision was still awaited by the St Edmundsbury Borough Council Planning and Conservation department, although the conservation officer had advised they would support one of the plans submitted.

“The practice manager confirmed that the medicines were never left unattended”

On the taxi service, the report says: “The practice had confirmed with the taxi company that the taxi drivers had an enhanced disclosure and barring service check.

“The risks associated with the transportation of medicines, which included controlled drugs and refrigerated medicines, had been assessed.”

It adds that operating procedures also required patients or their carers to sign for the medicines on delivery.

The CQC says clinical equipment, which included the patient weighing scales, had been calibrated for accuracy and the practice now has a spreadsheet of all equipment safety checks, their frequency, dates and the person responsible for arranging testing.

The practice partners said: “We are delighted with the report from the recent CQC inspection. There were no significant outstanding issues remaining.

“We will continue to monitor all the areas raised by the previous inspections and will continue to put the care and safety of our patients at the heart of our work”