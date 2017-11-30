Bury’s Abbeygate Cinema to show film for fibromyalgia group

A man who started a support group for fibromyalgia sufferers has seen its membership more than treble and has arranged a special film showing.

Brett Robertson, from Bury St Edmunds, began the Facebook group when a flare up put him in bed and he could find nothing similar online.

He has suffered with the conditio,n which causes pain, fatigue and muscle stiffness, for four years and is registered disabled.

Since the Bury Free Press ran his story on November 10, the group’s membership has gone from 53 to about 170.

Brett said: “I thought we’d get about 20 members. I didn’t realise there were so many people with it round here.”

But it has also attracted members from as far away as the USA, offering sufferers to talk about their condition and anything that interests them.

But Brett also wanted to get the film Unrest shown locally and Bury’s Abbeygate Cinema has agreed to show it at 5.45pm on December 12. It is about Harvard PhD student Jennifer Brea’s fight against ME. Brett says the film also talks about the impact of fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome.

Visit www.abbeygatecinema.co.uk/whats-on

Brett said: “I hope people suffering from the illness can see and learn from it but can take friends and family to see it so they learn from it.

“A lot of people think we’re lazy but don’t realise the impact it has.”

If Brett overdoes things, he ends up exhausted and in pain. Simply walking round the town’s Christmas Fayre on Sunday meant a visit to the pain control clinic on Monday.

The group will also have its second monthly meeting at the Self Centre, Moreton Hall, at 2.30pm on December 9.

The Facebook group is Bury St Edmunds Fibromyalgia.