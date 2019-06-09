Rugby and cricket club barman Dick Feakes who ‘never forgot a tab’ has died aged 75.

The former Greene King drayman, known as Dickie, died on Sunday, May 26, at West Suffolk Hospital with his family by his side, after a short illness.

He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Jean, and their three daughters Emma, 41, Sandra, 44, and Rachel, 46. He had four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Dick Feaks worked behind the bar at Bury Rugby Club for more than 30 years

Mr Feakes spent his winters as a bar manager and steward at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club and performed the same role during the summer months with Nowton Cricket Club.

Rachel said: “He was one of a kind, very loyal to his friends and family.

“I have two teenage boys who have followed his footsteps into cricket, and [my father] was at his proudest when he watched them play.”

Mr Feakes lived in the Bury area his whole life. He was born in Fornham St Genevieve and before he died he was living in Fornham St Martin.

Mike Robinson, a longtime chairman of the rugby club, paid tribute to a ‘much-loved friend’.

“He could be direct at times and if you were misbehaving you would know about it,” he said. “But at the same time he was a much-loved part of the club.

“There was a bar tab system, and when people who left the club for three years and came back, the first thing he would say is that they owed a fiver! He had a long memory.

“But while he could be cantankerous at times, he was also the life and soul.

He added: “He retired seven or eight years ago, but anyone who was involved with the club in the 80s and 90s into the 2000s, would know him. For a long period Jean would make tea and dinner for the players after matches. Often in later years his daughters would help Dick behind the bar as well.”

Simon Lord, honorary secretary at Bury Rugby Club and playing chairman at Nowton Cricket Club, knew Mr Feakes as a ‘fantastic wicket keeper’.

He said: “Dickie was one of the forefathers of the club and despite being 23 years my senior was still playing in the first team when I was.”

The funeral will be on Friday, June 28, at West Suffolk Crematorium at 2pm.